Bolivian Bolíviano to Finnish Markka Exchange Rate Chart

We use midmarket rates
Bolivian Bolíviano to Finnish Markka

1 BOB = 0 FIM

Aug 31, 2025, 00:34 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 00:34 UTC
BOB/FIM close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

bob

BOB - Bolivian Bolíviano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bolivian Bolíviano exchange rate is the BOB to USD rate. The currency code for Bolivian Bolivianos is BOB. The currency symbol is $b.

FIM - Finnish Markka

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Finnish Markka exchange rate is the FIM to USD rate. The currency code for Finnish Markkaa is FIM.

