Bahraini Dinar to Jamaican Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
BHD to JMD Chart

Bahraini Dinar to Jamaican Dollar

1 BHD = 0 JMD

Jul 5, 2024, 17:41 UTC - Jul 5, 2024, 17:41 UTC
BHD/JMD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

bhd

BHD - Bahraini Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.

jmd

JMD - Jamaican Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Jamaican Dollar exchange rate is the JMD to USD rate. The currency code for Jamaican Dollars is JMD. The currency symbol is J$.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08275
GBP / EUR1.18231
USD / JPY160.873
GBP / USD1.28015
USD / CHF0.896975
USD / CAD1.36385
EUR / JPY174.185
AUD / USD0.674210

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

