zwl
ZWL - Zimbabweaanse dollar

The Zimbabweaanse dollar is the currency of Zimbabwe. The currency code for Zimbabwe Dollar is ZWL, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Zimbabweaanse dollar rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Zimbabweaanse dollar Stats

NameZimbabweaanse dollar
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent

Zimbabweaanse dollar Profile

Central bankReserve Bank of Zimbabwe

Why are you interested in ZWL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to ZWL email updatesGet ZWL rates on my phoneGet a ZWL currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07492
GBP / EUR1.18060
USD / JPY161.547
GBP / USD1.26906
USD / CHF0.903858
USD / CAD1.36750
EUR / JPY173.651
AUD / USD0.667207

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%