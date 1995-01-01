XPF - CFP-frank

The CFP-frank is the currency of Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP-frank exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP) Franc is XPF, and the currency symbol is ₣. Below, you'll find CFP-frank rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|CFP-frank
|Symbol
|Frank
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Centime
|Minor unit symbol
|Centime
|Top XPF conversion
|XPF to USD
|Top XPF chart
|XPF to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Frank1, Frank2, Frank5, Frank10, Frank20, Frank50, Frank100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Frank500, Frank1000, Frank5000, Frank10000
|Central bank
|Institut d’émission d’Outre-Mer
|Users
Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP), Frans-Polynesië, Nieuw-Caledonië, Wallis en Futuna
