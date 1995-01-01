xpf
XPF - CFP-frank

The CFP-frank is the currency of Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP). Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFP-frank exchange rate is the XPF to USD rate. The currency code for Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP) Franc is XPF, and the currency symbol is ₣. Below, you'll find CFP-frank rates and a currency converter.

CFP-frank Stats

NameCFP-frank
SymbolFrank
Minor unit1/100 = Centime
Minor unit symbolCentime
Top XPF conversionXPF to USD
Top XPF chartXPF to USD chart

CFP-frank Profile

CoinsFreq used: Frank1, Frank2, Frank5, Frank10, Frank20, Frank50, Frank100
Bank notesFreq used: Frank500, Frank1000, Frank5000, Frank10000
Central bankInstitut d’émission d’Outre-Mer
Users
Comptoirs Français du Pacifique (CFP), Frans-Polynesië, Nieuw-Caledonië, Wallis en Futuna

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07380
GBP / EUR1.18032
USD / JPY161.542
GBP / USD1.26743
USD / CHF0.904327
USD / CAD1.36854
EUR / JPY173.463
AUD / USD0.666372

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%