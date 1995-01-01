XCG - Caribische gulden

The Caribische gulden is the currency of Nederlandse Antillen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Caribische gulden exchange rate is the XCG to USD rate. The currency code for Netherlands Antilles Guilder is XCG. Below, you'll find Caribische gulden rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Caribische gulden
|Symbol
|Cg
|Minor unit
|Minor unit symbol
|Top XCG conversion
|XCG to USD
|Top XCG chart
|XCG to USD chart
|Bank notes
|Freq used: 5Cg, 10Cg, 25Cg, 50Cg, 100Cg, 250Cg, 1000Cg
|Users
Caribische gulden
Caribische gulden
I want to...Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to XCG email updatesGet XCG rates on my phoneGet a XCG currency data API for my business