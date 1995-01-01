top
TOP - Tongaanse pa'anga

The Tongaanse pa'anga is the currency of Tonga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tongaanse pa'anga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find Tongaanse pa'anga rates and a currency converter.

Tongaanse pa'anga Stats

NameTongaanse pa'anga
SymbolT$
Minor unit1/100 = Seniti
Minor unit symbolSeniti
Top TOP conversionTOP to USD
Top TOP chartTOP to USD chart

Tongaanse pa'anga Profile

CoinsFreq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
Central bankNational Reserve Bank of Tonga
Users
Tonga

