lvl
LVL - Letse lat

The Letse lat is the currency of Letland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Letse lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvia Lat is LVL, and the currency symbol is Ls. Below, you'll find Letse lat rates and a currency converter.

The Latvian Lat was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2014. The Lat is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 15, 2014.

Select a currency

Letse lat Stats

NameLetse lat
SymbolLs
Minor unit1/100 = Santims
Minor unit symbolSantims
Top LVL conversionLVL to USD
Top LVL chartLVL to USD chart

Letse lat Profile

CoinsFreq used: Santims1, Santims2, Santims5, Santims10, Santims20, Santims50, Ls1, Ls2, Ls10, Ls100
Bank notesFreq used: Ls5, Ls10, Ls20, Ls50, Ls100, Ls500
Central bankBank of Latvia
Users
Letland

Why are you interested in LVL?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to LVL email updatesGet LVL rates on my phoneGet a LVL currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07354
GBP / EUR1.18002
USD / JPY161.558
GBP / USD1.26681
USD / CHF0.904684
USD / CAD1.36887
EUR / JPY173.440
AUD / USD0.666186

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%