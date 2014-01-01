LVL - Letse lat

The Letse lat is the currency of Letland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Letse lat exchange rate is the LVL to USD rate. The currency code for Latvia Lat is LVL, and the currency symbol is Ls. Below, you'll find Letse lat rates and a currency converter.
The Latvian Lat was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2014. The Lat is no longer accepted as legal tender as of January 15, 2014.
|Name
|Letse lat
|Symbol
|Ls
|Minor unit
|1/100 = Santims
|Minor unit symbol
|Santims
|Top LVL conversion
|LVL to USD
|Top LVL chart
|LVL to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: Santims1, Santims2, Santims5, Santims10, Santims20, Santims50, Ls1, Ls2, Ls10, Ls100
|Bank notes
|Freq used: Ls5, Ls10, Ls20, Ls50, Ls100, Ls500
|Central bank
|Bank of Latvia
|Users
Letland
Letland
