LTL - Litouwse litas

The Litouwse litas is the currency of Litouwen. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Litouwse litas exchange rate is the LTL to USD rate. The currency code for Lithuania Litas is LTL, and the currency symbol is Lt. Below, you'll find Litouwse litas rates and a currency converter.

The Lithuanian Litas was replaced by the Euro on January 1, 2015.

Litouwse litas Stats

NameLitouwse litas
SymbolLt
Minor unit1/100 = Centas
Minor unit symbolct
Top LTL conversionLTL to USD
Top LTL chartLTL to USD chart

Litouwse litas Profile

CoinsFreq used: ct1, ct2, ct5, ct10, ct20, ct50, Lt1, Lt2, Lt5
Bank notesFreq used: Lt10, Lt20, Lt50, Lt100, Lt200, Lt500
Central bankBank of Lithuania
Users
Litouwen

