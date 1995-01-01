cop
COP - Colombiaanse peso

The Colombiaanse peso is the currency of Colombia. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Colombiaanse peso exchange rate is the COP to USD rate. The currency code for Colombia Peso is COP, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Colombiaanse peso rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Colombiaanse peso Stats

NameColombiaanse peso
Symbol$
Minor unit1/100 = Centavo
Minor unit symbolCentavo
Top COP conversionCOP to USD
Top COP chartCOP to USD chart

Colombiaanse peso Profile

CoinsFreq used: $5, $10, $20, $50, $100, $200, $500, $1000
Bank notesFreq used: $1000, $2000, $5000, $10000, $20000, $50000
Central bankCentral Bank of Colombia
Users
Colombia

Why are you interested in COP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to COP email updatesGet COP rates on my phoneGet a COP currency data API for my business

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.07338
GBP / EUR1.18041
USD / JPY161.569
GBP / USD1.26703
USD / CHF0.904482
USD / CAD1.36924
EUR / JPY173.425
AUD / USD0.665883

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%