hkd
HKD - Dollaro di Hong Kong

The Dollaro di Hong Kong is the currency of Hong Kong. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Dollaro di Hong Kong exchange rate is the HKD to USD rate. The currency code for Hong Kong Dollar is HKD, and the currency symbol is $. Below, you'll find Dollaro di Hong Kong rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

During the 19th century, Hong Kong used a variety of foreign currencies such as Indian Rupees, Spanish Dollars, Mexican Pesos, and Chinese coins for daily transactions. As a British colony, an attempt to standardize the currency system was made in 1825 by introducing Sterling coins. This currency, however, proved to be unpopular and foreign coins continued to circulate.

In 1863, London's Royal Mint began issuing Hong Kong Dollar coins. By 1935, Hong Kong was the only country left on the silver standard. During Japanese occupation the Dollar was temporarily suspended, replaced by the Japanese Military Yen. In 1945, the Hong Kong was re-issued, pegged to the British Pound at a rate of 16 HKD to 1 GBP. In 1972, the Hong Kong Dollar re-pegged to the US Dollar, with the rate changing multiple times over the next few decades. Currently, the HKD operates on a linked exchange rate regime.

Dollaro di Hong Kong Stats

NameDollaro di Hong Kong
SymbolHK$
Minor unit1/100 = Cent
Minor unit symbolCent
Top HKD conversionHKD to USD
Top HKD chartHKD to USD chart

Dollaro di Hong Kong Profile

Bank notesFreq used: HK$10, HK$20, HK$50, HK$100, HK$500, HK$1000
Central bankHong Kong Monetary Authority
Users
Hong Kong

Why are you interested in HKD?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to HKD email updatesGet HKD rates on my phoneGet a HKD currency data API for my business

Tassi di cambio live

ValutaTassoModifica
EUR / USD1,07457
GBP / EUR1,18049
USD / JPY161,490
GBP / USD1,26852
USD / CHF0,903845
USD / CAD1,36786
EUR / JPY173,532
AUD / USD0,666625

Tassi della banca centrale

ValutaInterest Rate
JPY-0,10%
CHF1,75%
EUR4,50%
USD5,50%
CAD5,00%
AUD4,35%
NZD5,50%
GBP5,25%