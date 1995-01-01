RUB - Rouble russe

The Ruble has been the currency of Russia for approximately 500 years; it has been used in various countries throughout its history. There have been different versions of the ruble due to the various changes in the currency's value.

Years Description of the Ruble

First ruble 1500s-1921 The ruble remained the official currency of Russia until 1921, when it dramatically fell in value

In 1710, the ruble was given its first subdivision, kopeks, with 100 kopeks making up one ruble

Used a bimetallic standard of gold and silver

In 1885, a new standard was adopted and the ruble was pegged to the French franc at a rate of 1 ruble to 4 francs

Second ruble 1921-1922 A redenomination was set at a rate of 1 new to 10,000 old rubles

Chervonets were also used starting in 1922

Third ruble 1923-1924 The Soviet Union issued a redenomination at a rate of 1 new to 100 old rubles

Fourth ruble 1924-1947 Known as the gold ruble, the fourth version was issued at a rate of 50 000 old to 1 new ruble

Fifth ruble 1947-1961 Following World War II, another redenomination was set at a rate of 10 old to 1 new ruble

Sixth ruble 1961-1997 Based on the 1947 reform, another redenomination was set

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, Russia continued to use the ruble, replacing old banknotes