RUB - Russische roebel

The Russische roebel is the currency of Rusland. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russische roebel exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russia Ruble is RUB, and the currency symbol is ₽. Below, you'll find Russische roebel rates and a currency converter.
The Ruble has been the currency of Russia for approximately 500 years; it has been used in various countries throughout its history. There have been different versions of the ruble due to the various changes in the currency's value.
|Years
|Description of the Ruble
|First ruble
|1500s-1921
|
|Second ruble
|1921-1922
|
|Third ruble
|1923-1924
|
|Fourth ruble
|1924-1947
|
|Fifth ruble
|1947-1961
|
|Sixth ruble
|1961-1997
|
|Seventh ruble
|1998-present
|
|Name
|Russische roebel
|Symbol
|₽
|Minor unit
|1/100 = kopek
|Minor unit symbol
|к.
|Top RUB conversion
|RUB to USD
|Top RUB chart
|RUB to USD chart
|Coins
|Freq used: к.10, к.50, ₽1, ₽2, ₽5
Rarely used: к.1, к.5, ₽10
|Bank notes
|Freq used: ₽50, ₽100, ₽500, ₽1000, ₽5000
Rarely used: ₽10, ₽5, ₽200, ₽2000
|Central bank
|Bank of Russia
|Users
Rusland, Tadzjikistan
