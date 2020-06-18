Xe Consumer Europe

What are the best credit cards in Germany for expats?
July 20, 2021 — 7 min read
The international banks for expats in Poland
July 15, 2021 — 11 min read
The best banks in Germany for expats
July 14, 2021 — 12 min read
The best banks in France for expats (and the types of accounts you can open)
July 5, 2021 — 11 min read
The best credit cards for expats in Spain
June 15, 2021 — 9 min read
How to purchase property in Spain as an expat
June 9, 2021 — 11 min read
Moving to Spain? These are the best Spanish banks for expats
June 7, 2021 — 12 min read
Foreign Real Estate Investment Facts You Need to Know: European Style
August 2, 2019 — 7 min read
Destination Wedding Planning: How to Plan, Execute, and Stay on Budget
July 12, 2019 — 6 min read
Online Money Transfer to France: Why Choose Xe to Transfer Euros?
July 10, 2019 — 5 min read
Best Countries for Expats: Retirees Edition
June 18, 2019 — 6 min read
How to Make the Most of your Money in a Volatile Market
November 22, 2018 — 5 min read
The Dates you Need to Know in the Spanish Calendar
April 28, 2016 — 6 min read
Wedding Season in Spain: the Benefits of Marrying Abroad
March 16, 2016 — 6 min read
Showing 14 of 14