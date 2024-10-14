Transfer inheritance money abroad

We know how important family legacy is. Transfer inheritance money abroad with secure, fast, and reliable transfers that you and your loved ones can trust.

Receiving a large inheritance?

When receiving inheritance from someone abroad, Xe is the trusted partner of millions of users and attorneys to safely and quickly get your money to you with minimal fees and complications.

Experience the Xe advantage

Maximize your money

Transfer a large inheritance from abroad with Xe. Save more with low fees and competitive rates, ensuring you keep more of what’s yours.

What you see is what you get

Say goodbye to surprise fees. With Xe, view and compare live exchange rates so you always know how much you’re saving, sending, or receiving.

Fast transfers, always

Send large money transfers the easy way. Our streamlined system and intuitive app ensure quick, efficient transfers, regardless of the amount.

Trusted & secure for 30+ years

Our reputation is built on trust. More than 280M people rely on our secure services for information and to process thousands of global transactions everyday.

Track every step of the way

With Xe’s transfer tracking, you’re always in the loop. Access real-time updates anytime right from your account.

Send it in one transfer

Xe offers higher send limits than other transfer services so you don’t have to send multiple transfers for your inheritance.

Send with confidence

It's fast, simple and easy.

As part of the Euronet Worldwide family, our customers trusted us last year to securely process over $115 billion worth of international money transfers. With transparent rates and a simple platform, we make it easy to send money abroad.

We’re here to help

If you have questions about your large money transfers or you’re looking for support sending an inheritance, reach out to our Transfer Experts today!

Your bank doesn’t want you to know about us

With over 30 years of secure, quick, and reliable service, Xe prides itself as an industry leader in currency exchange and large money transfers. And with transparent fees and high send limits, it’s no wonder why over 280 million people use Xe for their international monetary needs.

How to transfer large amounts of money abroad with Xe

Create account

It takes just a few minutes. All we need is your email address and some additional information.

Instant quote

Get a live bank-beating money transfer rate for your chosen currency.

Send money

Add all necessary details and set up the transfer. Once we receive the funds we will handle the rest.

Track your transfer

Track your transfer every step of the way with our Xe app. Enable notifications to receive updates on your transfer's progress.

Beware of inheritance scams

Unfortunately, inheritance scams are a common tactic used by fraudsters to trick victims into sharing personal information or paying fees under the false promise of a large inheritance. To protect yourself, always verify the legitimacy of any claims and double-check the credentials of anyone you're dealing with.

Inheritance tax and how it can affect you

Inheriting assets from abroad may also mean inheriting tax obligations. If you are named as a recipient or beneficiary to an international estate, it’s essential to consult with a tax law attorney who specializes in cross-border issues to ensure full compliance with both local and international tax regulations.

More ways Xe can help you

Curious about the reach of our expertise? Our customers rely on us for everything from everyday transfers to significant transactions. Explore our most popular transfer options.

Large money transfer FAQ

How to transfer large amounts of money with Xe?
What is the best way to transfer large amounts of money internationally?
How long does a large money transfer take?
What information do I need to transfer large sums of money?
What is the sending limit at Xe?
What kind of security does Xe provide for my funds?
What kind of support does Xe offer for large money transfers?