Life Abroad

Digital nomad in Portugal

Portugal: An Overview for Digital Nomads

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2023 8 min read

Citizenship by investment

Exploring the World of Citizenship by Investment

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2023 7 min read

Portugal property investment

Portugal Property Investment: A Guide to Making the Right Choice

Xe Consumer

August 17, 2023 7 min read

A Digital Nomad in Italy: Discover the Heart of Europe

Xe Consumer

March 23, 2023 6 min read

The Guide to Greece Digital Nomad Visa and Cost of Living

Xe Consumer

March 21, 2023 6 min read

Cost of Living in Spain for Digital Nomads

Xe Consumer

March 1, 2023 8 min read

Living the Digital Nomad Life: Visas, Jobs, and Community

Xe Consumer

February 28, 2023 7 min read

Currency exchange rate and cost of living in Canada

How much money do I need to live comfortably in Canada?

Xe Consumer North America

January 18, 2023 7 min read

Expat in Germany using a credit card

What are the best credit cards in Germany for expats?

Xe Consumer Europe

July 20, 2021 7 min read

Purchasing a property in India

A guide to purchasing property in India

Xe Consumer APAC

July 19, 2021 6 min read

Opening an international bank account in Thailand

The top banks in Thailand for expats

Xe Consumer APAC

July 16, 2021 9 min read

Expat in Poland using his phone to access his international bank account

The international banks for expats in Poland

Xe Consumer Europe

July 15, 2021 11 min read

Online international bank account for expats

The best banks in Germany for expats

Xe Consumer Europe

July 14, 2021 12 min read

Looking at property in Sri Lanka

How to purchase property in Sri Lanka

Xe Consumer APAC

July 9, 2021 12 min read

Using an international bank account in India

The top 5 International Banks in India for Expats

Xe Consumer APAC

July 8, 2021 6 min read

Creating an online bank account in Pakistan

The best international banks in Pakistan (and what you'll need to open an account)

Xe Consumer APAC

July 7, 2021 6 min read

Young woman checking her mobile bank account in France

The best banks in France for expats (and the types of accounts you can open)

Xe Consumer Europe

July 5, 2021 11 min read

Property for sale in Toronto, Canada

How to purchase property in Canada as an expat

Xe Consumer North America

June 29, 2021 7 min read

Expat using her credit card in London, England in the United Kingdom

The best credit cards for expats in the United Kingdom

Xe Consumer UK

June 28, 2021 9 min read

Expats using a credit card in Canada

The best credit cards for expats in Canada (with crucial credit card factors to note)

Xe Consumer North America

June 25, 2021 12 min read

Mobile banking in New York, USA

What to know about the best banks for expats in the US

Xe Consumer North America

June 24, 2021 12 min read

Mobile banking in Toronto, Canada

The best banks for expats in Canada (and how to open an account there)

Xe Consumer North America

June 23, 2021 10 min read

Residential property in Chicago, Illinois (United States) with "SOLD" sign

Buying property as an expat in the US: property search and financing

Xe Consumer North America

June 22, 2021 14 min read

Looking at a property in New Zealand

How to buy property in New Zealand as an expat

Xe Consumer APAC

June 21, 2021 9 min read

Young expat couple purchasing a home in Sydney, Australia

The expat's guide to purchasing property in Australia

Xe Consumer APAC

June 18, 2021 9 min read

Young woman in Auckland, New Zealand using her credit card

The best credit cards for expats in New Zealand

Xe Consumer APAC

June 17, 2021 11 min read

Two people in Sydney, Australia

The best credit cards for expats in Australia

Xe Consumer APAC

June 16, 2021 9 min read

Young expat woman in Spain shopping online with her credit card

The best credit cards for expats in Spain

Xe Consumer Europe

June 15, 2021 9 min read

Young couple in Los Angeles, California in the United States using a credit card

The 3 best credit cards for expats in the US

Xe Consumer North America

June 14, 2021 9 min read

Realtor showing a property to an expat family in the United Kingdom

The expat’s guide to purchasing property in the UK

Xe Consumer UK

June 11, 2021 9 min read

Young expat man in Australia using his phone to check his bank account

What should expats know about the best banks in Australia?

Xe Consumer APAC

June 10, 2021 12 min read

Sign reading "SE VENDE" ("For sale") on a property in Seville, Spain

How to purchase property in Spain as an expat

Xe Consumer Europe

June 9, 2021 11 min read

Expat woman in the United Kingdom checking her bank account on her phone

What are the best banks for expats in the UK?

Xe Consumer UK

June 8, 2021 8 min read

Young expat woman managing her online bank account in Barcelona, Spain

Moving to Spain? These are the best Spanish banks for expats

Xe Consumer Europe

June 7, 2021 12 min read

Young man using his phone to bank online in Auckland, new Zealand

Your guide to the best expat-friendly banks in New Zealand (and how to open an account)

Xe Consumer APAC

June 4, 2021 10 min read

Man from New Zealand looking out over Auckland

A guide for Kiwis moving back to New Zealand

Xe Consumer APAC

June 2, 2021 9 min read

Expat living in the United Kingdom

Expats in the UK, this one's for you: guide to paying overseas taxes in the United Kingdom

Xe Consumer UK

December 10, 2020 5 min read

Living in Dubai

What’s the average cost of living in Dubai?

Xe Consumer

December 8, 2020 6 min read

Calling the United States from overseas

Calling the USA from overseas? The US dialing code and how to make phone calls to the States

Xe Consumer

December 7, 2020 4 min read

Living in Melbourne, Australia

What is the cost of living in Australia? Our in-depth guide

Xe Consumer

December 4, 2020 9 min read

Expat living in Perth, Australia

A guide to paying taxes for Australian expats

Xe Consumer

December 3, 2020 6 min read

Expat living in the United Kingdom

The average living costs in the UK for expats: 2020 edition

Xe Consumer UK

November 20, 2020 15 min read

New expat to the United Kingdom

Dual citizenship, triple citizenship & more: how to become a British citizen

Xe Consumer UK

November 19, 2020 6 min read

Indian passports

How to renew Indian passports in the UK

Xe Consumer UK

November 18, 2020 7 min read

Young woman working in London

The hidden costs of living abroad in the UK

Xe Consumer UK

October 23, 2020 6 min read

Family purchasing a new home

Purchasing property in the US—a guide for expats

Xe Consumer North America

October 22, 2020 5 min read

Young woman checking her savings

How expats can save money while living abroad

Xe Consumer

October 21, 2020 6 min read

Young woman looking at her mobile phone

Living abroad? Here are the 6 best apps for expats

Xe Consumer

September 30, 2020 4 min read

Woman riding the train in Paris

Is the Digital Nomad Lifestyle Right for You?

Xe Consumer

September 1, 2020 7 min read

Man working on his laptop

Expat Life: Opening a New Bank Account in Your New Home

Xe Consumer

August 6, 2020 4 min read

Best Countries for Expats: Startup Business Edition

Xe Corporate

September 11, 2019 8 min read

International Lifestyles: Returning to Your Home Country After an International Life

Xe Consumer

August 13, 2019 5 min read

Foreign Real Estate Investment Facts You Need to Know: European Style

Xe Consumer Europe

August 2, 2019 7 min read

Best Countries for Expats: Making Friends Abroad Edition

Xe Consumer

July 24, 2019 7 min read

Best Countries for Expats - Working Abroad Edition

Xe Consumer

July 5, 2019 9 min read

Best Countries for Expats: Retirees Edition

Xe Consumer Europe

June 18, 2019 6 min read

Best Countries to Live for Expats - We've Got Kids Edition

Xe Consumer

May 10, 2019 9 min read

Taxes for Expats From North America - Considerations for Canadians and Americans Working Abroad

Xe Consumer North America

April 16, 2019 4 min read

The Xe Guide To Working Abroad

Xe Consumer

March 27, 2019 5 min read

Moving Overseas for a New Career - My Perspective

Xe Corporate North America

March 26, 2019 6 min read

Best Countries to Live In for Expats with Pets

Xe Consumer

March 25, 2019 6 min read

What is an Expat? Six Steps to Living Your Best International Life

Xe Consumer

March 12, 2019 6 min read

Embrace Expat Communities and Settle In For Success

Xe Consumer

March 1, 2019 6 min read

Wherever they Journey, No Expat Should Be Without XE

Xe Consumer

February 15, 2019 3 min read

Expats and Love: Seeking It, Keeping It, and Letting It Go

Xe Consumer

February 11, 2019 6 min read

5 Tips for Buying a Property in a Foreign Country

Xe Consumer

December 28, 2018 5 min read

Digital Nomads — Considering a Change to Location Independence?

Xe Consumer

November 28, 2018 4 min read

The Cost of Living in Spain

Xe Consumer UK

June 2, 2016 4 min read

What is your Working Time Worth in Spain?

Xe Corporate Europe

May 12, 2016 7 min read

