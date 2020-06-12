Business

Navigate your business’s foreign exchange needs with ease with our guides to corporate money transfer and FX.

Posts in this category

The Role of ERP in Digital Transformation

Xe Corporate

May 29, 2024 4 min read

2024: The Year of Elections

Xe Corporate

February 14, 2024 5 min read

Protect Your Business From Wire Fraud

Xe Corporate North America

October 19, 2023 3 min read

Send money to business

How can I send money to a business?

Xe Corporate

January 18, 2023 7 min read

Central banks around the world have raised interest rates in the last few months as inflation reaches levels not seen in nearly 40 years.

Recession, inflation and currency exchange – what’s next?

Xe Corporate

December 1, 2022 10 min read

Understanding how the current global currency market works and how major events can affect it. Learn what is driving the price of the currencies you need to transfer.

How does the global currency market work?

Xe Corporate

November 16, 2022 10 min read

Woman on her phone

Know Your Customer (KYC): why we do it and what it means for you

Xe Corporate

September 21, 2022 2 min read

How to Build an FX Risk Management Policy for Your Business

Xe Corporate

May 10, 2022 4 min read

Inflation, Interest Rates and Currency Risk

Xe Corporate

April 12, 2022 4 min read

Businessman checking exchange rates

What are all these FX terms?

Xe Corporate

March 8, 2022 3 min read

How can exchange rate movements affect your business?

Xe Corporate

February 15, 2022 3 min read

Overwhelmed by FX Administration? Xe Can Help

Xe Corporate

February 4, 2022 3 min read

Global business

How To Expand Your Business Overseas

Stuart Cooke

November 2, 2021 6 min read

Simplify your processes and integrate Xe Global Business Payments into your business applications

Xe Corporate

November 2, 2021 3 min read

Managing money transfer beneficiaries/recipients on Xe.com

How to manage your money transfer beneficiaries with Xe

Xe Corporate

July 8, 2021 3 min read

Paying overseas suppliers with an international money transfer

How to pay your overseas suppliers quickly, easily and securely

Xe Corporate

July 6, 2021 3 min read

Freight ship from Mexico

How to protect your business’s costs when importing from Mexico

Xe Corporate North America

May 18, 2021 3 min read

Making an international business payment

Are you understanding all the costs involved in your international business payments?

Xe Corporate

May 6, 2021 3 min read

Viewing changes in the foreign currency markets

Market movements could impact your business—stay on top with Rate Alerts

Xe Corporate

May 4, 2021 3 min read

Signing an electronic contract to make an international payment

How to navigate changing currency markets when buying services from overseas

Xe Corporate

April 29, 2021 3 min read

Cargo container ship in the ocean

How to protect your business’s bottom line when importing from Japan

Xe Corporate

April 27, 2021 3 min read

Meeting with a potential business payments provider

Choosing the right international business payments provider: what should you check for?

Xe Corporate

April 1, 2021 5 min read

Using a spot transfer to send an international business payment

How to make a quick business payment with a spot transfer

Xe Corporate

March 30, 2021 3 min read

Cargo ship in the Port of Hamburg in Hamburg, Germany

How Xe can help your business manage its importing from Germany

Xe Corporate

March 25, 2021 4 min read

Two workers in a manufacturing plant

How can Xe help your manufacturing business with its international payments and FX requirements?

Xe Corporate

March 23, 2021 3 min read

Working with an international payments provider for his business

How to understand what you need from a business international payments provider

Xe Corporate

March 22, 2021 4 min read

Cargo ships in a port with imports from the United States

How Xe can help your business when importing from the United States

Xe Corporate

March 18, 2021 3 min read

Businessman checking exchange rates

How to set up a forward contract and lock in a rate for your business

Xe Corporate

March 17, 2021 3 min read

Two healthcare workers

How businesses in the healthcare & medical industry can improve their FX outcomes with Xe

Xe Corporate

March 12, 2021 3 min read

Getting a quote for an international business payment with Xe

How to get a quote for fast and secure money transfers for your business

Xe Corporate

March 10, 2021 3 min read

The White House in Washington DC, United States

The US Election, the Dollar, and the Pound: what’s the forecast?

Xe Corporate

October 13, 2020 4 min read

Financial services work

How Can Xe Help Your Business?

Xe Consumer

September 28, 2020 3 min read

Woman looking at financial graphs

How FX Providers Can Help Prepare You for Market Motion

Xe Corporate

September 8, 2020 2 min read

People working in an office together

How Do I Spot an Opportunity?

Xe Corporate

September 3, 2020 3 min read

Woman shaking business associate's hand

How Do I Make a Referral?

Xe Corporate

September 3, 2020 2 min read

Two business people having a discussion in the office

Why Partner with Xe?

Xe Corporate

September 2, 2020 3 min read

Businesspeople shaking hands

How to Find the Right FX Provider

Xe Corporate

August 26, 2020 4 min read

Two businessmen examining financial data

Signs Your Foreign Exchange Provider Isn’t Right for You

Xe Corporate

August 19, 2020 3 min read

Colleagues discussing work in the office

Improving Internal Communication to Lower FX Risk

Xe Corporate

August 11, 2020 3 min read

Overhead shot of people standing in a circle

An Introduction to Xe's Products and Services for Businesses

Xe Corporate

August 5, 2020 3 min read

Two businesspeople having a discussion

When Dealing with Foreign Exchange, Don’t Forget About Compliance

Xe Corporate

July 30, 2020 4 min read

Businessman analyzing charts on financial risk

Are There Risks to Conducting International Business in USD? Part 2: Importer and Exporter Scenarios

Xe Corporate North America

July 24, 2020 6 min read

Two businessmen analyzing risk in an office.

Are There Risks to Conducting International Business in USD? (Part 1 of 2)

Xe Corporate North America

July 22, 2020 4 min read

Overwhelmed by FX Administration? Your Provider Can Help With That

Xe Corporate

June 23, 2020 4 min read

How Can Your Business Address FX Risk?

Xe Corporate

June 17, 2020 3 min read

FX Risk: It’s Not Just About the Exchange Rates

Xe Corporate

June 10, 2020 4 min read

Do You Know Your Business’s Foreign Exchange Risks?

Xe Corporate

May 27, 2020 4 min read

Why FX Risk Management is Crucial for Your Organization

Xe Corporate

May 22, 2020 5 min read

What Should You Do if You’ve Fallen Victim to an Online Scam?

Xe Corporate

May 18, 2020 5 min read

A Primer on Freelancing: Finding Work, Personal Finance, and More

Xe Consumer

April 17, 2020 7 min read

Be Aware of These COVID-19 Online Scams

Xe Corporate

April 3, 2020 7 min read

How to Recognize and Avoid Online Fraud Attempts

Xe Corporate

April 1, 2020 5 min read

The Art of the Mental Health Break: Staying Sane When You’re Stuck Inside

Xe Consumer

March 27, 2020 6 min read

Our Best Practices for Working Remotely

Xe Consumer

March 16, 2020 6 min read

Sectors Impacted More Than Expected

Xe Corporate Europe

February 18, 2020 3 min read

Why Your Business Needs a Long-Term Strategy to Mitigate Against Currency Risk

Xe Corporate North America

October 23, 2019 3 min read

Simplifying Your Organization's International Payments Requirements

Xe Corporate

October 21, 2019 3 min read

The Xe Referral Partner Program: Adding Value to Loan Market New Zealand's Clients and Advisors

Xe Corporate APAC

October 20, 2019 6 min read

Why Your Business Needs to Consider its Foreign Exchange Risk

Xe Corporate APAC

October 14, 2019 2 min read

International Online Money Transfer Partnerships for Accounting Professionals

Xe Corporate

October 9, 2019 4 min read

Figuring Out your Company's FX Requirements

Xe Corporate APAC

October 2, 2019 3 min read

Selecting an FX Provider - An Essential FX Guide for Aussie and Kiwi Businesses

Xe Corporate APAC

September 29, 2019 2 min read

Why Use an International Online Money Transfer Provider to Pay Overseas Employees and Contractors?

Xe Corporate

September 27, 2019 4 min read

Business Partner Spotlight: Why Logistics and Supply Chain Consultants Should Introduce XE to Their Clients

Xe Corporate

August 19, 2019 4 min read

Business Partner Spotlight: Online Money Transfer for Real Estate Agencies and Their Clients

Xe Corporate

August 13, 2019 6 min read

How Disruptive Medical Technology Company Fiagon Saves on their Money Transfers with Xe

Xe Corporate North America

July 24, 2019 5 min read

Xe Business Spotlight: Quantum Microwave Safeguards Profits with Xe Money Transfer

Xe Corporate North America

July 24, 2019 5 min read

International Mass Payments for Growing Businesses

Xe Corporate

July 22, 2019 5 min read

Money Transfer Services - Why You Should Venture Beyond your Banking Relationship

Xe Corporate

June 20, 2019 6 min read

International Money Transfer - Manage Your Currency Exposure and Protect Against FX Risk

Xe Corporate

June 19, 2019 5 min read

Business Spotlight: Down Under Enterprises - Taking Local Essential Oils to the World

Xe Corporate APAC

May 28, 2019 4 min read

How Xe helps McCullough Ltd Deliver Value to its Clients

Xe Corporate APAC

May 6, 2019 3 min read

How Xe helps JUCY stay competitive on the global stage

Xe Corporate APAC

March 27, 2019 5 min read

Why Partner with Xe for International Money Transfer Services?

Xe Corporate

March 26, 2019 4 min read

Import and Export Businesses - Increase Profitability with Online Money Transfer

Xe Corporate

February 28, 2019 4 min read

Foreign Exchange Hedging - Putting More Flow into Your Cashflow

Xe Corporate

February 12, 2019 4 min read

Foreign Exchange Tips: Selecting the Right Service Provider for Your Business

Xe Corporate

January 23, 2019 5 min read

International Money Transfer - Why Regulatory Compliance Matters

Xe Corporate

January 17, 2019 6 min read

Foreign Exchange Risk Management Options You May Have Overlooked

Xe Corporate

January 17, 2019 5 min read

XE Small Business Spotlight: Bottoms Up Australia

Xe Corporate APAC

December 20, 2018 3 min read

Small Business Financial Services Alternatives to Institutional Banks

Xe Corporate

November 29, 2018 5 min read

How Currency Exchange APIs Add Value to SaaS Apps and Websites

Xe Corporate

November 29, 2018 4 min read

Exporting in an Environment of Risk to Achieve Sales Growth

Xe Corporate UK

November 28, 2018 2 min read

What if I Don't Have a Foreign Exchange Risk Management Policy?

Xe Corporate

November 23, 2018 6 min read

Foreign Exchange Mistakes Your Business Should Avoid

Xe Corporate

November 20, 2018 6 min read

In Conversation: Protecting your Bottom Line from the Impact of Currency Fluctuation

Xe Corporate

November 20, 2018 5 min read

Take Your Small Business Global with a Shopify E-commerce Store

Xe Corporate

November 6, 2018 4 min read

In Focus: Foreign Exchange Risks for Private Equity Firms

Xe Corporate UK

May 10, 2017 6 min read

In Focus: How Exchange Rate Movements can Affect your Business

Xe Corporate UK

May 4, 2017 4 min read

How do Brands Translate Between the UK and Spain?

Xe Corporate UK

February 19, 2016 6 min read

Building a Business Down Under

Xe Corporate APAC

January 14, 2016 6 min read

Made in Britain: The Top Three UK Exports Across the Globe

Xe Corporate UK

December 8, 2015 4 min read

Showing 92 of 92