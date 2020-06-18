Xe Consumer UK

The best credit cards for expats in the United Kingdom
June 28, 2021 — 9 min read
The expat’s guide to purchasing property in the UK
June 11, 2021 — 9 min read
What are the best banks for expats in the UK?
June 8, 2021 — 8 min read
How to send money to the United Kingdom online from around the world
April 5, 2021 — 4 min read
Expats in the UK, this one's for you: guide to paying overseas taxes in the United Kingdom
December 10, 2020 — 5 min read
The average living costs in the UK for expats: 2020 edition
November 20, 2020 — 15 min read
Dual citizenship, triple citizenship & more: how to become a British citizen
November 19, 2020 — 6 min read
How to renew Indian passports in the UK
November 18, 2020 — 7 min read
Your guide to UTR codes (with a UTR number example, how to get a UTR, and what to do if you lose it)
November 17, 2020 — 8 min read
How do I open a bank account in the UK?
November 13, 2020 — 6 min read
How to make international money transfers during lockdown
November 5, 2020 — 2 min read
The hidden costs of living abroad in the UK
October 23, 2020 — 6 min read
Why You Should Send Sterling to or From Scotland with Xe
July 26, 2019 — 4 min read
Introducing PSD2: What is it and What Does it Mean for You?
January 11, 2018 — 5 min read
The Cost of Living in Spain
June 2, 2016 — 4 min read
Making the Most of your Spanish Holiday Home
April 7, 2016 — 9 min read
How to Make the Most of Your Spanish Retirement
February 15, 2016 — 8 min read
Showing 17 of 17