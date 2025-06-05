Running an import or export business means keeping a close eye on shifting exchange rates, overseas suppliers, and global demand. Xe’s all-in-one payment solutions help you manage FX risk, keep costs predictable, and move money efficiently, so you can focus on growing your trade business.
From imports to exports, Xe helps Australian businesses send and receive payments across 190+ countries in 140+ currencies - fast, secure, and at sharp exchange rates.
Exchange rate shifts can eat into your profits. With tools like forward contracts, you can lock in rates today and avoid surprises tomorrow.
No two trade businesses are the same. Whether you're importing raw materials or exporting finished goods, we tailor our payment and FX tools to suit your needs.
Real-time insights
Monitor markets 24/7 with Xe Insights. Get live rate alerts and historical data to help you make informed decisions about timing your payments.
Risk management
Protect your margins from exchange rate volatility. Use tools like forward contracts to secure stable costs for raw materials and international sales.
ERP integrations
Seamlessly integrate Xe into your ERP system to streamline payment workflows, reduce manual processes, and improve operational efficiency.
Global payments
Our global network connects importers and exporters to suppliers, contractors, and employees in over 190 countries with access to 130+ currencies.
Customer support
Speak to a dealer to understand current market conditions. Learn how you can secure margins on projects and optimise sustainable growth.
Exchange rates
Access great exchange rates to save on overseas materials and offer reliable pricing. Stay competitive against international and local suppliers.
Xe helps Australian importers and exporters make smarter international payments with tools that support stability, scalability, and simplicity.