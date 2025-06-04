Salvadoran Colon to Vietnamese Dong Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConverterenVerzendenGrafiekenMeldingen
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

SVC to VND Chart

Salvadoran Colon to Vietnamese Dong

1 SVC = 0 VND

Sep 4, 2025, 22:58 UTC - Sep 4, 2025, 22:58 UTC
SVC/VND close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

svc

SVC - Salvadoran Colon

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.

More Salvadoran Colon info
vnd

VND - Vietnamese Dong

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Vietnamese Dong exchange rate is the VND to USD rate. The currency code for Vietnamese Dongs is VND. The currency symbol is ₫.

More Vietnamese Dong info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16500
GBP / EUR1.15315
USD / JPY148.453
GBP / USD1.34342
USD / CHF0.805757
USD / CAD1.38187
EUR / JPY172.948
AUD / USD0.651809

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide