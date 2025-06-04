Salvadoran Colon to Congolese Franc Exchange Rate Chart
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
SVC to CDF Chart
Salvadoran Colon to Congolese Franc
1 SVC = 0 CDF
Sep 4, 2025, 17:35 UTC - Sep 4, 2025, 17:35 UTC
SVC/CDF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties
Currency Information
SVC - Salvadoran Colon
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Salvadoran Colon exchange rate is the SVC to USD rate. The currency code for Salvadoran Colones is SVC. The currency symbol is $.More Salvadoran Colon info
CDF - Congolese Franc
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.More Congolese Franc info
Xe Currency Data API
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
The world's most popular currency tools
Xe International Money Transfer
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Xe Currency Charts
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Xe Rate Alerts
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.