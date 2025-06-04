Saint Helenian Pound to Malagasy Franc Exchange Rate Chart
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
SHP to MGF Chart
Saint Helenian Pound to Malagasy Franc
1 SHP = 0 MGF
Sep 4, 2025, 09:28 UTC - Sep 4, 2025, 09:28 UTC
SHP/MGF close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Currency Information
SHP - Saint Helenian Pound
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Saint Helenian Pound exchange rate is the SHP to USD rate. The currency code for Saint Helenian Pounds is SHP. The currency symbol is £.More Saint Helenian Pound info
MGF - Malagasy Franc
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Malagasy Franc exchange rate is the MGF to USD rate. The currency code for Malagasy Francs is MGF.
