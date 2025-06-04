Singapore Dollar to Haitian Gourde Exchange Rate Chart
Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart
SGD to HTG Chart
Singapore Dollar to Haitian Gourde
1 SGD = 0 HTG
Sep 4, 2025, 00:25 UTC - Sep 4, 2025, 00:25 UTC
SGD/HTG close: 0 low: 0 high: 0
Currency Information
SGD - Singapore Dollar
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Singapore Dollar exchange rate is the SGD to USD rate. The currency code for Singapore Dollars is SGD. The currency symbol is S$.More Singapore Dollar info
HTG - Haitian Gourde
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Haitian Gourde exchange rate is the HTG to USD rate. The currency code for Haitian Gourdes is HTG. The currency symbol is G.More Haitian Gourde info
