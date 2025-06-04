Romanian Leu to Belarusian Ruble Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

We use midmarket rates
RON to BYN Chart

Romanian Leu to Belarusian Ruble

1 RON = 0 BYN

Jul 7, 2025, 10:57 UTC - Jul 7, 2025, 10:57 UTC
RON/BYN close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

ron

RON - Romanian Leu

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Romanian Leu exchange rate is the RON to USD rate. The currency code for Romanian Lei is RON. The currency symbol is lei.

More Romanian Leu info
byn

BYN - Belarusian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Belarusian Ruble exchange rate is the BYN to USD rate. The currency code for Belarusian Rubles is BYN. The currency symbol is Br.

More Belarusian Ruble info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17270
GBP / EUR1.16005
USD / JPY145.438
GBP / USD1.36039
USD / CHF0.797073
USD / CAD1.36628
EUR / JPY170.554
AUD / USD0.649713

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

