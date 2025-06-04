Moroccan Dirham to Russian Ruble Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

MAD to RUB Chart

Moroccan Dirham to Russian Ruble

1 MAD = 0 RUB

Sep 2, 2025, 23:43 UTC - Sep 2, 2025, 23:43 UTC
MAD/RUB close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

mad

MAD - Moroccan Dirham

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Moroccan Dirham exchange rate is the MAD to USD rate. The currency code for Moroccan Dirhams is MAD. The currency symbol is MAD.

rub

RUB - Russian Ruble

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Russian Ruble exchange rate is the RUB to USD rate. The currency code for Russian Rubles is RUB. The currency symbol is ₽.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16341
GBP / EUR1.15054
USD / JPY148.542
GBP / USD1.33855
USD / CHF0.805145
USD / CAD1.37847
EUR / JPY172.815
AUD / USD0.651826

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

