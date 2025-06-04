Kenyan Shilling to Cardano Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConverterenVerzendenGrafiekenMeldingen
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
Buy crypto on Kraken

KES to ADA Chart

Kenyan Shilling to Cardano

1 KES = 0 ADA

Sep 2, 2025, 04:01 UTC - Sep 2, 2025, 04:01 UTC
KES/ADA close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

kes

KES - Kenyan Shilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Kenyan Shilling exchange rate is the KES to USD rate. The currency code for Kenyan Shillings is KES. The currency symbol is KSh.

More Kenyan Shilling info
ada

ADA - Cardano

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cardano exchange rate is the ADA to USD rate. The currency code for Cardano is ADA.

More Cardano info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16954
GBP / EUR1.15654
USD / JPY147.703
GBP / USD1.35262
USD / CHF0.801451
USD / CAD1.37546
EUR / JPY172.744
AUD / USD0.654069

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide