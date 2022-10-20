Login
Italian Lira to Libyan Dinar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ITL to LYD Chart

Italian Lira to Libyan Dinar

1 ITL = 0 LYD

Mar 9, 2025, 19:11 UTC - Mar 9, 2025, 19:11 UTC
ITL/LYD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

itl

ITL - Italian Lira

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Italian Lira exchange rate is the ITL to USD rate. The currency code for Italian Lire is ITL.

lyd

LYD - Libyan Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Libyan Dinar exchange rate is the LYD to USD rate. The currency code for Libyan Dinars is LYD. The currency symbol is LD.

More Libyan Dinar info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08383
GBP / EUR1.19178
USD / JPY147.903
GBP / USD1.29169
USD / CHF0.880353
USD / CAD1.43785
EUR / JPY160.303
AUD / USD0.630900

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

