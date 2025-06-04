Gibraltar Pound to Sudanese Dinar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

GIP to SDD Chart

Gibraltar Pound to Sudanese Dinar

1 GIP = 0 SDD

Sep 1, 2025, 09:24 UTC - Sep 1, 2025, 09:24 UTC
GIP/SDD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

SDD - Sudanese Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Sudanese Dinar exchange rate is the SDD to USD rate. The currency code for Sudanese Dinars is SDD.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17242
GBP / EUR1.15383
USD / JPY147.028
GBP / USD1.35277
USD / CHF0.799280
USD / CAD1.37375
EUR / JPY172.379
AUD / USD0.655593

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

