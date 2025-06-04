Gibraltar Pound to New Zealand Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

GIP to NZD Chart

Gibraltar Pound to New Zealand Dollar

1 GIP = 0 NZD

Sep 1, 2025, 09:22 UTC - Sep 1, 2025, 09:22 UTC
GIP/NZD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

gip

GIP - Gibraltar Pound

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Gibraltar Pound exchange rate is the GIP to USD rate. The currency code for Gibraltar Pounds is GIP. The currency symbol is £.

nzd

NZD - New Zealand Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular New Zealand Dollar exchange rate is the NZD to USD rate. The currency code for New Zealand Dollars is NZD. The currency symbol is $.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.17236
GBP / EUR1.15380
USD / JPY147.036
GBP / USD1.35268
USD / CHF0.799112
USD / CAD1.37387
EUR / JPY172.379
AUD / USD0.655553

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

