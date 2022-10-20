Spanish Peseta to Austrian Schilling Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ESP to ATS Chart

Spanish Peseta to Austrian Schilling

1 ESP = 0 ATS

Jul 7, 2024, 07:58 UTC - Jul 7, 2024, 07:58 UTC
ESP/ATS close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

esp

ESP - Spanish Peseta

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Spanish Peseta exchange rate is the ESP to USD rate. The currency code for Spanish Pesetas is ESP.

ats

ATS - Austrian Schilling

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Austrian Schilling exchange rate is the ATS to USD rate. The currency code for Austrian Schillings is ATS.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08478
GBP / EUR1.18066
USD / JPY160.716
GBP / USD1.28075
USD / CHF0.895951
USD / CAD1.36411
EUR / JPY174.341
AUD / USD0.675002

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

