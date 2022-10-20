German Deutsche Mark to Samoan Tala Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
We use midmarket rates
We use midmarket rates
View transfer quote

DEM to WST Chart

German Deutsche Mark to Samoan Tala

1 DEM = 0 WST

Oct 21, 2024, 20:04 UTC - Oct 21, 2024, 20:04 UTC
DEM/WST close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Populaire US Dollar (USD) combinaties

Currency Information

dem

DEM - German Deutsche Mark

Our currency rankings show that the most popular German Deutsche Mark exchange rate is the DEM to USD rate. The currency code for German Deutsche Marks is DEM.

wst

WST - Samoan Tala

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Samoan Tala exchange rate is the WST to USD rate. The currency code for Samoan Tala is WST. The currency symbol is WS$.

More Samoan Tala info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08154
GBP / EUR1.20053
USD / JPY150.783
GBP / USD1.29841
USD / CHF0.866086
USD / CAD1.38360
EUR / JPY163.077
AUD / USD0.665753

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings