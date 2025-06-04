Congolese Franc to Croatian Kuna Exchange Rate Chart

Xe Historical Currency Exchange Rates Chart

CDF to HRK Chart

Congolese Franc to Croatian Kuna

1 CDF = 0 HRK

Aug 31, 2025, 06:35 UTC - Aug 31, 2025, 06:35 UTC
CDF/HRK close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Currency Information

cdf

CDF - Congolese Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Congolese Franc exchange rate is the CDF to USD rate. The currency code for Congolese Francs is CDF. The currency symbol is FC.

hrk

HRK - Croatian Kuna

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Croatian Kuna exchange rate is the HRK to USD rate. The currency code for Croatian Kunas is HRK. The currency symbol is kn.

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.16840
GBP / EUR1.15590
USD / JPY147.035
GBP / USD1.35056
USD / CHF0.800612
USD / CAD1.37448
EUR / JPY171.796
AUD / USD0.653848

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY0.25%
CHF1.00%
EUR3.25%
USD4.75%
CAD3.25%
AUD4.35%
NZD4.25%
GBP4.75%

