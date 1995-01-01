top
TOP - トンガパーアンガ

The トンガパーアンガ is the currency of トンガ. Our currency rankings show that the most popular トンガパーアンガ exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find トンガパーアンガ rates and a currency converter.

トンガパーアンガ Stats

Nameトンガパーアンガ
SymbolT$
Minor unit1/100 = Seniti
Minor unit symbolSeniti
Top TOP conversionTOP to USD
Top TOP chartTOP to USD chart

トンガパーアンガ Profile

CoinsFreq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
Central bankNational Reserve Bank of Tonga
Users
トンガ

ライブ通貨レート

通貨レート変更
EUR / USD1.07459
GBP / EUR1.18054
USD / JPY161.423
GBP / USD1.26860
USD / CHF0.903967
USD / CAD1.36787
EUR / JPY173.464
AUD / USD0.666800

中央銀行レート

通貨Interest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%