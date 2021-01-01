XRP - Ripple

The currency code for Ripple is XRP. Below, you'll find Ripple rates and a currency converter. You can also subscribe to our currency newsletters with daily rates and analysis, read the Xe Currency Blog, or take XRP rates on the go with our Xe Currency Apps and website.
Ripple Information
XRP is a digital asset built for payments. It is the native digital asset on the XRP Ledger, an open-source, permission-less and decentralized blockchain technology that can settle transactions in 3-5 seconds. XRP can be sent directly without needing a central intermediary, making it a convenient instrument in bridging two different currencies quickly and efficiently.
Risks in Using Ripple
Crypto Currencies are associated with a high level of risk, as they are volatile, not time-tested, and currently under no regulation or legislation. There have been incidents of online Crypto wallets being compromised by hackers leading to large scale theft.
Ripple History
XRP is the native asset of the XRP ledger, a blockchain originally developed in 2011 by developers Arthur Britto, Jed McCaleb and David Schwartz. The protocol was officially launched in 2012, and soon after that, the team formed a new company called OpenCoin that was led by Chris Larsen who joined as CEO.
|Name
|Ripple
|Minor unit
|1/1000000 = drop
|Minor unit symbol
|drop
