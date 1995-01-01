top
TOP - Pa’anga de Tonga

The Pa’anga de Tonga is the currency of Tonga. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Pa’anga de Tonga exchange rate is the TOP to USD rate. The currency code for Tonga Pa'anga is TOP, and the currency symbol is T$. Below, you'll find Pa’anga de Tonga rates and a currency converter.

Select a currency

Pa’anga de Tonga Stats

NamePa’anga de Tonga
SymbolT$
Minor unit1/100 = Seniti
Minor unit symbolSeniti
Top TOP conversionTOP to USD
Top TOP chartTOP to USD chart

Pa’anga de Tonga Profile

CoinsFreq used: Seniti5, Seniti10, Seniti20, Seniti50
Central bankNational Reserve Bank of Tonga
Users
Tonga

Why are you interested in TOP?

I want to...

Send a cheap money transfer to the United StatesSend a cheap money transfer to the United KingdomSend a cheap money transfer to CanadaSend a cheap money transfer to AustraliaSend a cheap money transfer to New ZealandSubscribe to TOP email updatesGet TOP rates on my phoneGet a TOP currency data API for my business

Taux de change en direct

DeviseTauxModifier
EUR / USD1,07396
GBP / EUR1,18042
USD / JPY161,435
GBP / USD1,26773
USD / CHF0,903374
USD / CAD1,36964
EUR / JPY173,376
AUD / USD0,666119

Taux de la banque centrale

DeviseInterest Rate
JPY-0,10 %
CHF1,75 %
EUR4,50 %
USD5,50 %
CAD5,00 %
AUD4,35 %
NZD5,50 %
GBP5,25 %