Bahraini Dinar to Guyanese Dollar Exchange Rate Chart

BHD to GYD Chart

Bahraini Dinar to Guyanese Dollar

1 BHD = 0 GYD

Jul 5, 2024, 12:51 UTC - Jul 5, 2024, 12:51 UTC
BHD/GYD close: 0 low: 0 high: 0

Popular US Dollar (USD) Pairings

Currency Information

bhd

BHD - Bahraini Dinar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bahraini Dinar exchange rate is the BHD to USD rate. The currency code for Bahraini Dinars is BHD. The currency symbol is .د.ب.

More Bahraini Dinar info
gyd

GYD - Guyanese Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Guyanese Dollar exchange rate is the GYD to USD rate. The currency code for Guyanese Dollars is GYD. The currency symbol is $.

More Guyanese Dollar info

Live Currency Rates

CurrencyRateChange
EUR / USD1.08246
GBP / EUR1.18213
USD / JPY160.989
GBP / USD1.27962
USD / CHF0.898850
USD / CAD1.36232
EUR / JPY174.265
AUD / USD0.673422

Central Bank Rates

CurrencyInterest Rate
JPY-0.10%
CHF1.75%
EUR4.50%
USD5.50%
CAD5.00%
AUD4.35%
NZD5.50%
GBP5.25%

