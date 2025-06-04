bam
BAM - Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark

The Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark is the currency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Convertible Marks is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark rates and a currency converter.

Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark Stats

NameBosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
SymbolKM
Minor unit1/100 = fening
Minor unit symbolfening
Top BAM conversionBAM to USD
Top BAM chartBAM to USD chart

Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark Profile

Nicknamesконвертибилна марка (Serbian)
CoinsFreq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
Bank notesFreq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
Central bankCentral bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
Users
Bosnia and Herzegovina

