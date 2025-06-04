BAM - Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark

The Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark is the currency of Bosnia and Herzegovina. Our currency rankings show that the most popular Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark exchange rate is the BAM to USD rate. The currency code for Convertible Marks is BAM, and the currency symbol is KM. Below, you'll find Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark rates and a currency converter.
|Name
|Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|Symbol
|KM
|Minor unit
|1/100 = fening
|Minor unit symbol
|fening
|Top BAM conversion
|BAM to USD
|Top BAM chart
|BAM to USD chart
|Nicknames
|конвертибилна марка (Serbian)
|Coins
|Freq used: fening5, fening10, fening20, fening50, KM1, KM2, KM5
|Bank notes
|Freq used: KM10, KM20, KM50, KM100, KM200
|Central bank
|Central bank of Bosnia and Herzegovina
|Users
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Bosnia and Herzegovina
