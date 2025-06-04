SWIFT-koden för BANCA DEL PICENO CREDITO COOPERATIVO SOC. COOP. är
ICRAITRR D60
Bankens namn
BANCA DEL PICENO CREDITO COOPERATIVO SOC. COOP.
Stad
CASTIGNANO
Adress
VIA GALVONI 1, CASTIGNANO, AP, 63072
Land
ITALY
SWIFT-koden verifieras och uppdateras regelbundet
Summa
0,00 US$
När ska jag använda ICRAITRRD60?
SWIFT-koder används för att säkerställa att dina pengar når rätt plats när du skickar eller tar emot pengar över gränser. Använd ICRAITRRD60 när du vill skicka pengar till BANCA DEL PICENO CREDITO COOPERATIVO SOC. COOP. på ovanstående adress, stad och land. Bekräfta alltid att SWIFT-koden du använder tillhör destinationsbanken.
Välj Xe när du skickar pengar till BANCA DEL PICENO CREDITO COOPERATIVO SOC. COOP.
Bättre priser
Jämför oss med din bank och upptäck besparingarna. Våra räntor överträffar ofta större bankers, vilket maximerar värdet på din överföring.
Lägre avgifter
Vi visar dig alla avgifter i förväg innan du bekräftar din överföring så att du vet exakt vad du betalar för. Våra lägre avgifter innebär mer besparingar för dig.
Snabbare överföringar
Majoriteten av överföringar genomförs samma dag. Vi förstår att när det gäller dina pengar är timing viktig.
Xe 24/7 expertsupport för globala överföringar
Behöver du hjälp med din internationella SWIFT-pengaöverföring? Vi finns här för att hjälpa dig – kontakta oss idag för personlig support!
Redo att skicka pengar till BANCA DEL PICENO CREDITO COOPERATIVO SOC. COOP.?
Xe gör det enkelt att skicka pengar till BANCA DEL PICENO CREDITO COOPERATIVO SOC. COOP. och tusentals andra banker runt om i världen. Med stöd för över 130 valutor och överföringar till 190 länder kan du skicka pengar tryggt.
Vanliga frågor om ICRAITRRD60
En SWIFT-kod är en unik identifierare som används för att identifiera banker och finansinstitut runt om i världen för internationella pengaöverföringar. SWIFT står för Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication. Dessa koder hjälper till att säkerställa att betalningar dirigeras till rätt bank och land. En typisk SWIFT-kod är antingen 8 eller 11 tecken lång och innehåller information om banken, landet, platsen och ibland ett specifikt filialkontor.
Disclaimer
The SWIFT codes, bank names, addresses, and other related information provided on this page are for general information purposes only. While we strive to ensure accuracy, Xe does not guarantee that the information is complete, current, or error-free. The details may change without notice and may not reflect the latest data available from the respective financial institutions.
Xe makes no representations regarding the legal standing, regulatory status, or operational integrity of any bank, financial institution, or intermediary listed. We do not endorse or verify the legitimacy of any entity included, nor do we assume any responsibility for your use of the information provided.
Any financial transactions or decisions undertaken based on this information are done at your own risk. Xe will not be liable for any loss, delay, or damages resulting from reliance on the data, nor from any dealings with third parties whose information is displayed on this site.
We recommend that you independently verify all details with the relevant financial institution before initiating any transaction.
This disclaimer is provided in English only and has not been translated. While the rest of this page may appear in your selected language, the legal disclaimer remains in English to preserve its accuracy and intent.