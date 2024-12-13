Logga in
FX solutions with Xe

Streamline IT payments

Payment solutions for the IT industry

Handle international payments, get real-time insights, and manage currency risk with Xe’s all-in-one global payment solutions. We help IT businesses save time and money while simplifying international payment processes.

Easy way to make international payments

Fast and simple global payments for IT teams

Manage timely and accurate payments for IT projects with ease. Pay developers, contractors, and teams in over 190+ countries using our simplified global payment process.

Fast global money transfers

Maximize value with competitive rates

Access favorable exchange rates whenever you need them. Convert funds at competitive rates to get more value for your money while saving on traditional bank fees. Reinvest these savings into product development or expanding into new markets for your IT business.

Comprehensive global payment solutions for IT companies

With a Xe business account, you get more than money transfers. From transaction reporting to API integrations, our products are customizable to meet your business needs.

Global payments

Send payments to 190+ countries in 130+ currencies with Xe. Streamline operations, manage cash flow, and keep IT projects on schedule.

Competitive rates

Save on transaction costs with our competitive rates. Maximize payment value for software licenses, outsourcing, and payroll.

Risk management

Protect your IT project budgets from market volatility. Xe’s hedging strategies help meet your currency management goals.

API integrations

Enhance your IT systems embedding Xe’s payment capabilities. Automate workflows, reduce manual processes, and simplify international transactions.

Real-time insights

Access live data points with Xe Insights. Track the market 24/7 to make informed decisions about payments, pricing, and contracts.

Transaction reporting

Easily monitor cash flow and track payment patterns with Xe’s reporting tools. Identify opportunities and gain detailed insights into each transfer.

Foreign exchange in 130+ currencies

Protect IT budgets from currency fluctuations

Hedge against market volatility to ensure stable payments to international clients, vendors, and contractors. Gain peace of mind when dealing with long timelines and multiple currencies when making global IT payments.

Track your global money transfers

Automate global IT payments with our APIs

Add global payment capabilities to your IT system with Xe’s APIs. Streamline processes with automation, scalability, and flexibility while enabling direct international payments to your clients.

Grow your IT business with Xe

Take your IT business global with fast and secure payments. Whether you're funding projects or paying teams, our global payment solutions make it simple and efficient. Talk to a currency expert today to get started.

