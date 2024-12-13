Entrar
Money transfer for small businesses

Optimize FX for retail growth

Global payment solutions for retail

Grow your retail business with Xe’s global payment solutions. Simplify selling to international customers, paying suppliers, and managing operations while keeping your retail customers happy.

Flexible payment solutions

Protect costs with market stability

Secure retail payments for imports and exports

Safeguard your retail business from cost fluctuations with our flexible payment solutions. Lock in exchange rates in advance to avoid paying more for imports or receiving less for exports.

Customizable global payment solutions for the retail industry

At Xe, we provide more than just international payment services. From transaction reporting to risk management, our solutions are designed to fit your retail business's unique needs.

Global payments

Our global money transfer service makes it possible to make payments across 190 countries in 130 currencies. Increase your profits by expanding your retail business worldwide.

Data security

Join the 15,000 business that trust Xe to protect their sensitive data each year. We use fraud detection and identity verification systems to keep your transactions safe.

ERP integrations

Simplify your retail operations by integrating Xe with your existing ERP system. Manage payroll, mass payments, and transaction reporting without disrupting your workflow.

Risk management

Handle exposure to fluctuating rates with risk management solutions like limit orders and forward contracts. Use our tools to help predict how rates might change so you can plan ahead.

Exchange rates

Use our currency converter to help you decide when the best time to make a money transfer is. Save money on global transactions with suppliers, especially recurring transfers.

Payment tracking

We make it easy to monitor each of your business’s payments from start to finish. Track payment progress, review approvals, and access transaction details in a single, organized platform.

Global payments for all business sizes

Simplify payroll for retail

The hassle-free way to handle retail payroll

Pay employees, contractors and suppliers in their local currency. Our automated payment process simplifies payroll for your retail business, ensuring salaries and wages are paid on time without manual processing.

Make a simple global business payment with Xe

Maintain steady prices across borders

Deliver consistent pricing to retail customers

Earn customer loyalty by delivering consistent prices, regardless of currency fluctuations. Our solutions ensure reliable pricing, so customers keep coming back to your retail business.

Upgrade your retail business with Xe

Stand out in the competitive retail industry with Xe's global payment solutions. Simplify international money transfers, manage currency risk, and grow your business with over 30 years of FX expertise you can trust.

