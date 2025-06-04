SWIFT-code van Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) in the Philippines
De SWIFT/BIC-code voor Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is BOPIPHMMXXX. Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) kan echter verschillende SWIFT/BIC-codes gebruiken, afhankelijk van de dienst of het filiaal. Als u niet zeker weet welke u moet gebruiken, neem dan contact op met de ontvanger of neem rechtstreeks contact op met Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI).
BOPIPHMMXXX
Banknaam
BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS
SWIFT-code
BOPIPHMMXXX
Adres
FLOOR 22-28, AYALA TRIANGLE, GARDENS,TOWER 2 PASEO DE ROXAS,, COR. MAKATI AVENUE
Stad
CITY OF MAKATI
Land
PHILIPPINES
Dit is de belangrijkste SWIFT/BIC-code voor Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) in the Philippines
Lokale vestigingen
Hieronder vindt u de lokale vestigingen van Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) in the Philippines.
Over BOPIPHMMXXX
De belangrijkste SWIFT-code voor Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) in the Philippines is BOPIPHMMXXX. Deze code identificeert het hoofdkantoor van de bank voor internationale betalingen in the Philippines en wordt vaak gebruikt wanneer een specifieke code voor een filiaal niet nodig of beschikbaar is. Als u geld overmaakt naar een rekening bij Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) in the Philippines en de ontvanger geen SWIFT-code voor een lokaal filiaal heeft opgegeven, is het gebruik van BOPIPHMMXXX doorgaans een veilige en betrouwbare optie.
Gebruik van BOPIPHMMXXX
U kunt de SWIFT/BIC-code BOPIPHMMXXX van Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) gebruiken wanneer:
U een internationale geldtransfer naar Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) in the Philippines wilt sturen
De ontvanger geen specifieke SWIFT/BIC-code voor het filiaal heeft opgegeven
Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) de betaling centraal verwerkt via het hoofdkantoor
U een algemeen geaccepteerde standaard SWIFT/BIC-code wilt gebruiken
Veelgestelde vragen
De SWIFT-code van het hoofdkantoor van Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) is BOPIPHMMXXX. Deze code wordt vaak gebruikt voor internationale overschrijvingen naar het hoofdkantoor van de bank in . De code identificeert Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) in het SWIFT-netwerk, waardoor geld naar de juiste financiële instelling wordt doorgestuurd.
