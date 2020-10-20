1 YER to SZL - Convert Yemeni Rials to Swazi Emalangeni

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.073681611 Swazi Emalangeni

1 SZL = 13.5719 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Swazi Lilangeni conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:40 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Swazi Lilangeni

yer
YER
szl
SZL
1 YER0.0736816 SZL
5 YER0.368408 SZL
10 YER0.736816 SZL
25 YER1.84204 SZL
50 YER3.68408 SZL
100 YER7.36816 SZL
500 YER36.8408 SZL
1,000 YER73.6816 SZL
5,000 YER368.408 SZL
10,000 YER736.816 SZL

Convert Swazi Lilangeni to Yemeni Rial

szl
SZL
yer
YER
1 SZL13.5719 YER
5 SZL67.8595 YER
10 SZL135.719 YER
25 SZL339.298 YER
50 SZL678.595 YER
100 SZL1,357.19 YER
500 SZL6,785.95 YER
1,000 SZL13,571.9 YER
5,000 SZL67,859.5 YER
10,000 SZL135,719 YER

YER to SZL Chart

1 YER = 0 SZL

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Swazi Lilangeni stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0757560.076819
Low
0.0716370.071637
Average
0.0734550.074120
Volatility
0.83%0.70%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
szl

SZL - Swazi Lilangeni

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Swazi Lilangeni exchange rate is the SZL to USD rate. The currency code for Swazi Emalangeni is SZL. The currency symbol is E.

More Swazi Lilangeni info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings