1 YER to NAD - Convert Yemeni Rials to Namibian Dollars

Xe Currency Converter

1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.073604679 Namibian Dollars

1 NAD = 13.5861 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only.
Yemeni Rial to Namibian Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 02:52 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Namibian Dollar

yer
YER
nad
NAD
1 YER0.0736047 NAD
5 YER0.368023 NAD
10 YER0.736047 NAD
25 YER1.84012 NAD
50 YER3.68023 NAD
100 YER7.36047 NAD
500 YER36.8023 NAD
1,000 YER73.6047 NAD
5,000 YER368.023 NAD
10,000 YER736.047 NAD

Convert Namibian Dollar to Yemeni Rial

nad
NAD
yer
YER
1 NAD13.5861 YER
5 NAD67.9305 YER
10 NAD135.861 YER
25 NAD339.652 YER
50 NAD679.305 YER
100 NAD1,358.61 YER
500 NAD6,793.05 YER
1,000 NAD13,586.1 YER
5,000 NAD67,930.5 YER
10,000 NAD135,861 YER

YER to NAD Chart

1 YER = 0 NAD



1 Yemeni Rial to Namibian Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0757560.076819
Low
0.0716370.071637
Average
0.0734550.074120
Volatility
0.83%0.70%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

nad

NAD - Namibian Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Namibian Dollar exchange rate is the NAD to USD rate. The currency code for Namibian Dollars is NAD. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings