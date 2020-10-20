1 Yemeni Rial =
0.015013009 Israeli New Shekels
1 ILS = 66.6089 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
ILS
|1 YER
|0.015013 ILS
|5 YER
|0.075065 ILS
|10 YER
|0.15013 ILS
|25 YER
|0.375325 ILS
|50 YER
|0.75065 ILS
|100 YER
|1.5013 ILS
|500 YER
|7.5065 ILS
|1,000 YER
|15.013 ILS
|5,000 YER
|75.065 ILS
|10,000 YER
|150.13 ILS
1 YER = 0 ILS
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.015066
|0.015265
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.014635
|0.014617
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.014928
|0.014912
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.45%
|0.51%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Israeli Shekel exchange rate is the ILS to USD rate. The currency code for Israeli New Shekels is ILS. The currency symbol is ₪.
