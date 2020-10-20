1 YER to GHS - Convert Yemeni Rials to Ghanaian Cedis

Xe Currency Converter

ConvertSendChartsAlerts
1

1 Yemeni Rial =

0.06125119 Ghanaian Cedis

1 GHS = 16.3262 YER

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won’t receive this rate when sending money. Login to view send rates
Yemeni Rial to Ghanaian Cedi conversion Last updated Jul 4, 2024, 05:34 UTC

Convert Yemeni Rial to Ghanaian Cedi

yer
YER
ghs
GHS
1 YER0.0612512 GHS
5 YER0.306256 GHS
10 YER0.612512 GHS
25 YER1.53128 GHS
50 YER3.06256 GHS
100 YER6.12512 GHS
500 YER30.6256 GHS
1,000 YER61.2512 GHS
5,000 YER306.256 GHS
10,000 YER612.512 GHS

Convert Ghanaian Cedi to Yemeni Rial

ghs
GHS
yer
YER
1 GHS16.3262 YER
5 GHS81.6311 YER
10 GHS163.262 YER
25 GHS408.155 YER
50 GHS816.311 YER
100 GHS1,632.62 YER
500 GHS8,163.11 YER
1,000 GHS16,326.2 YER
5,000 GHS81,631.1 YER
10,000 GHS163,262 YER

YER to GHS Chart

1 YER = 0 GHS

View full chart

1 Yemeni Rial to Ghanaian Cedi stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.0614250.061425
Low
0.0591340.053293
Average
0.0601480.056928
Volatility
0.24%0.55%

Currency Information

yer

YER - Yemeni Rial

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.

More Yemeni Rial info
ghs

GHS - Ghanaian Cedi

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ghanaian Cedi exchange rate is the GHS to USD rate. The currency code for Ghanaian Cedis is GHS. The currency symbol is GH₵.

More Ghanaian Cedi info

Popular Yemeni Rial (YER) Currency Pairings

usd

YER to USD

eur

YER to EUR

gbp

YER to GBP

jpy

YER to JPY

cad

YER to CAD

aud

YER to AUD

chf

YER to CHF

cny

YER to CNY

The world's most popular currency tools

Xe International Money Transfer

Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.

Send money

Xe Currency Charts

Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.

View charts

Xe Rate Alerts

Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.

Create alert

Xe Currency Data API

Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwide

See our API plans
Xe App on iPhone

Download the Xe App

Check live rates, send money securely, set rate alerts, receive notifications and more.

Scan me!

app store svggoogle play svg

Over 113 million downloads worldwide

, ratings

, ratings

, ratings