1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0031356393 Falkland Island Pounds
1 FKP = 318.914 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
FKP
|1 YER
|0.00313564 FKP
|5 YER
|0.0156782 FKP
|10 YER
|0.0313564 FKP
|25 YER
|0.078391 FKP
|50 YER
|0.156782 FKP
|100 YER
|0.313564 FKP
|500 YER
|1.56782 FKP
|1,000 YER
|3.13564 FKP
|5,000 YER
|15.6782 FKP
|10,000 YER
|31.3564 FKP
1 YER = 0 FKP
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031665
|0.0032343
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0031194
|0.0031194
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0031454
|0.0031660
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.26%
|0.30%
The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
The currency code for Falkland Island Pounds is FKP. The currency symbol is £.
