1 Yemeni Rial =
0.0089298404 Fijian Dollars
1 FJD = 111.984 YER
Xe Currency Converter
YER
FJD
|1 YER
|0.00892984 FJD
|5 YER
|0.0446492 FJD
|10 YER
|0.0892984 FJD
|25 YER
|0.223246 FJD
|50 YER
|0.446492 FJD
|100 YER
|0.892984 FJD
|500 YER
|4.46492 FJD
|1,000 YER
|8.92984 FJD
|5,000 YER
|44.6492 FJD
|10,000 YER
|89.2984 FJD
1 YER = 0 FJD
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0090604
|0.0091984
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0089233
|0.0089004
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0090047
|0.0090305
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.47%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Fijian Dollar exchange rate is the FJD to USD rate. The currency code for Fijian Dollars is FJD. The currency symbol is $.
