1 Yemeni Rial =
0.40852691 Cape Verdean Escudos
1 CVE = 2.44782 YER
Xe Currency Converter
1 Yemeni Rial =
0.40852691 Cape Verdean Escudos
1 CVE = 2.44782 YER
YER
CVE
|1 YER
|0.408527 CVE
|5 YER
|2.04263 CVE
|10 YER
|4.08527 CVE
|25 YER
|10.2132 CVE
|50 YER
|20.4263 CVE
|100 YER
|40.8527 CVE
|500 YER
|204.263 CVE
|1,000 YER
|408.527 CVE
|5,000 YER
|2,042.63 CVE
|10,000 YER
|4,085.27 CVE
1 YER = 0 CVE
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.41263
|0.41474
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.40398
|0.40398
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.40964
|0.40927
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.29%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Yemeni Rial exchange rate is the YER to USD rate. The currency code for Yemeni Rials is YER. The currency symbol is ﷼.More Yemeni Rial info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Cape Verdean Escudo exchange rate is the CVE to USD rate. The currency code for Cape Verdean Escudos is CVE. The currency symbol is $.More Cape Verdean Escudo info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings