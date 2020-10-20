1 XOF to ZWL - Convert CFA Francs to Zimbabwean Dollars

1CFA

1 CFA Franc =

0.022101413 Zimbabwean Dollars

1 ZWL = 45.2460 XOF

We use the mid-market rate for our Converter. This is for informational purposes only. You won't receive this rate when sending money.
CFA Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar conversion Last updated Jul 3, 2024, 18:59 UTC

Convert CFA Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar

xof
XOF
zwl
ZWL
1 XOF0.0221014 ZWL
5 XOF0.110507 ZWL
10 XOF0.221014 ZWL
25 XOF0.552535 ZWL
50 XOF1.10507 ZWL
100 XOF2.21014 ZWL
500 XOF11.0507 ZWL
1,000 XOF22.1014 ZWL
5,000 XOF110.507 ZWL
10,000 XOF221.014 ZWL

Convert Zimbabwean Dollar to CFA Franc

zwl
ZWL
xof
XOF
1 ZWL45.246 XOF
5 ZWL226.23 XOF
10 ZWL452.46 XOF
25 ZWL1,131.15 XOF
50 ZWL2,262.3 XOF
100 ZWL4,524.6 XOF
500 ZWL22,623 XOF
1,000 ZWL45,246 XOF
5,000 ZWL226,230 XOF
10,000 ZWL452,460 XOF

XOF to ZWL Chart

1 XOF = 0 ZWL

1 CFA Franc to Zimbabwean Dollar stats

Last 30 DaysLast 90 Days
High
0.02273750.571
Low
0.0219740.021853
Average
0.02226214.682
Volatility
1.12%81.52%

Currency Information

xof

XOF - CFA Franc

Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.

zwl

ZWL - Zimbabwean Dollar

Our currency rankings show that the most popular Zimbabwean Dollar exchange rate is the ZWL to USD rate. The currency code for Zimbabwean Dollars is ZWL. The currency symbol is $.

, ratings