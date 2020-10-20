1 CFA Franc =
0.19694951 Ni-Vanuatu Vatu
1 VUV = 5.07744 XOF
XOF
VUV
|1 XOF
|0.19695 VUV
|5 XOF
|0.984748 VUV
|10 XOF
|1.9695 VUV
|25 XOF
|4.92374 VUV
|50 XOF
|9.84748 VUV
|100 XOF
|19.695 VUV
|500 XOF
|98.4748 VUV
|1,000 XOF
|196.95 VUV
|5,000 XOF
|984.748 VUV
|10,000 XOF
|1,969.5 VUV
1 XOF = 0 VUV
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19907
|0.19952
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.19366
|0.19366
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.19582
|0.19684
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.69%
|0.60%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Ni-Vanuatu Vatu exchange rate is the VUV to USD rate. The currency code for Ni-Vanuatu Vatu is VUV. The currency symbol is VT.More Ni-Vanuatu Vatu info
