1 CFA Franc =
0.005155579 Tunisian Dinars
1 TND = 193.965 XOF
Xe Currency Converter
1 CFA Franc =
0.005155579 Tunisian Dinars
1 TND = 193.965 XOF
XOF
TND
|1 XOF
|0.00515558 TND
|5 XOF
|0.0257779 TND
|10 XOF
|0.0515558 TND
|25 XOF
|0.128889 TND
|50 XOF
|0.257779 TND
|100 XOF
|0.515558 TND
|500 XOF
|2.57779 TND
|1,000 XOF
|5.15558 TND
|5,000 XOF
|25.7779 TND
|10,000 XOF
|51.5558 TND
1 XOF = 0 TND
|Last 30 Days
|Last 90 Days
High
These are the highest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0051624
|0.0051735
Low
These are the lowest points the exchange rate has been at in the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.0051062
|0.0050456
Average
These are the average exchange rates of these two currencies for the last 30 and 90 days.
|0.0051310
|0.0051351
Volatility
These percentages show how much the exchange rate has fluctuated over the last 30 and 90-day periods.
|0.29%
|0.34%
Our currency rankings show that the most popular CFA Franc exchange rate is the XOF to USD rate. The currency code for CFA Francs is XOF. The currency symbol is CFA.More CFA Franc info
Our currency rankings show that the most popular Tunisian Dinar exchange rate is the TND to USD rate. The currency code for Tunisian Dinars is TND. The currency symbol is د.ت.More Tunisian Dinar info
Send money online fast, secure and easy. Live tracking and notifications + flexible delivery and payment options.
Create a chart for any currency pair in the world to see their currency history. These currency charts use live mid-market rates, are easy to use, and are very reliable.
Need to know when a currency hits a specific rate? The Xe Rate Alerts will let you know when the rate you need is triggered on your selected currency pairs.
Powering commercial grade rates at 300+ companies worldwideSee our API plans
, ratings
, ratings
, ratings